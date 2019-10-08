Shaun Lunt confirms Leeds departure

Shaun Lunt has confirmed he won’t be at Leeds Rhinos next season.

The hooker, who joined the club mid-season from Hull Kingston Rovers in a swap move that saw Matt Parcell go the other way, was off-contract at the end of the season.

Lunt impressed at Headingley, regularly starting games under Richard Agar, but has confirmed he is talking to other clubs after being informed he wouldn’t be staying with the Rhinos.

“I just think Richard wanted to go elsewhere and look at other options,” Lunt said on BBC Radio Leeds’ Rugby League Panel.

“It wasn’t meant to be, I would have loved to stay there, but things in life aren’t given to you so unfortunately that wasn’t an option, but I’m just looking to the future now.

I’ve got a lot of rods in the first at the moment.

“I can’t wait to get back in, signed for a team and actually have a pre-season. When you play rugby and you’ve not had a pre-season everything is so hard. For me now I feel brilliant and better than I did before I got sepsis.

“For me, even though it’s been a traumatic event, I’m actually trying to look at the positive side and say I feel as fresh as I’ve ever done. It could actually prolong my career in the long run.

“I’d be open to do anything, I’m speaking to my manager, I’d love to stay in Super League, but if I had to go to the Championship or abroad I’m open to all options.”