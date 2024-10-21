Salford Red Devils star Nene Macdonald admits he is “ready” for NRL return

SALFORD RED DEVILS star Nene Macdonald has admitted he is “ready” to return to the NRL following a stellar number of seasons in Super League.

After three seasons in England, Macdonald put in a man-of-the-match performance for Papua New Guinea against Fiji in the Kumuls’ remarkable win in the Pacific Championships.

The 29-year-old scored a try, produced a try assist, two line-breaks, 11 tackle breaks and five offloads, whilst also making 277 metres.

And he admits that, although he is happy at Salford, he is keen to return to the NRL.

“I feel like off-field I’m getting things right. I’m just doing the right things with my training and eating, and sort of departing from my old ways,” Macdonald told NRL.com.

“It showed in the Super League. I had a good season, so organising my life off the field helped me on the field.

“If anyone needs me, I’m ready,” Macdonald said. “I’m very happy at Salford, as well, but everyone wants to play NRL. That’s the top comp.”

Macdonald also admitted that his professionalism at the beginning of his NRL career wasn’t the best.

“I’ve had conversations with coaches, and it was always the same – ‘if you get your off field right, you’ve got all the talent in the world, but it’s the off field that’s letting you down,” Macdonald continued.

“I look back now, and I started playing [in the NRL] pretty young, but my professionalism wasn’t at its best and I think my talent allowed me to get away with it.

“I was partying a lot, not concentrating, and not training the best. Now I’m putting all that aside and it’s been an amazing year just getting my off field right and reaping the rewards because of that.”

