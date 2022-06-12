Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet addresses reports of Kai Pearce-Paul departure to NRL

Wigan Warriors head coach Matt Peet has played down reports that Kai Pearce-Paul is leaving the club for the NRL, insisting he is contracted to the Warriors for next season.

Media reports in Australia have suggested that NRL side Newcastle Knights are on the verge of signing the 21-year-old Londoner.

Pearce-Paul, who is currently out injured, was in fine form after being moved into the centre by Peet. He joined the Warriors in 2019 on a four-year deal and Peet is planning next season with him in the side as a contracted player.

“The only update I can really give is that next year he is contracted and he’ll be a Wigan player,” said Peet.

“One hundred per cent he is with us. That is the one thing in our control at the moment.

“The fact is, he is under contract and that won’t change.”

Pearce-Paul has been out of the team since tearing ligaments in his adductor in the Challenge Cup sixth round win over Salford Red Devils, but Peet believes he is very close to a return.

“Toulouse is a chance (for him to return),” added Peet.

“Toulouse or Wakefield. He looks to me like he is flying in training, but he will need all the secondary checks and scans. He is going to be a great asset to us when he comes back.”

It is a crucial time for the Warriors in terms of recruitment and retaining players for the 2023 season and beyond, and although everyone is wondering where Bevan French will end up next season, Peet has his eye on tying up another player for a few more years.

Bulgarian-born Ethan Havard is out of contract at the end of the season and Peet admits it will be a priority to get the 21-year-old signed on.

“We’ll be looking to keep him,” added Peet.

“It’s no secret that I am a massive admirer of Ethan. He is happy and hopefully we can get something sorted. He is the kind of player we want to build a team around.

“I understand people being excited about Jai and Bevan but having a 21-year-old frontrower playing like that is exciting to me.”

Peet also went on to say that Liam Farrell is “a coach’s dream” after the veteran second row forward signed a new three-year contract at the Warriors to remain until 2025.

“To have players like that is great,” added Peet.

“It would have been a big headache as a club to lose a player like Liam Farrell. He brings so much on and off the field. I always use the term, low maintenance, high performance.”

Wigan last week confirmed their first signing for 2023, bringing England international prop Mike Cooper in from Warrington Wolves on an initial one-year deal.

Meanwhile, Iain Thornley has been ruled out for six weeks with a knee injury.

The above content is also available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.