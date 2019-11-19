Toronto set for Challenge Cup return

Toronto Wolfpack will enter the Challenge Cup in 2020.

As first revealed by League Express, the Wolfpack have come to an arrangement with the RFL to enter the competition under special conditions.

They will play all their games away, regardless of draw, and will not receive the same level of prize money.

The first round draw takes place at Bentley ARLFC on Thursday, December 5.

Red Star Belgrade will not feature, neither will Toulouse Olympique.

2020 Coral Challenge Cup dates

December 5: First Round draw (44 Community Clubs – see list below)

January 11-12: First Round

January 25-26: Second Round (22 First Round winners)

February 8-9: Third Round (11 Second Round winners, 11 Betfred League 1 clubs)

February 22-23: Fourth Round (11 Third Round winners, 13 English Betfred Championship clubs)

March 14-15: Fifth Round (12 Fourth Round winners, plus four Betfred Super League clubs – Huddersfield Giants, Hull KR, Toronto Wolfpack, Wakefield Trinity)

April 4-5: Sixth Round (8 Fifth Round winners, plus the remaining 8 Betfred Super League clubs)

May 9-10: Quarter Finals

June 6-7: Semi Finals (Double Header, details tbc)

Final: Saturday July 18, Wembley Stadium connected by EE