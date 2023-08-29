Manly Sea Eagles halfback Cooper Johns offered to Super League clubs

MANLY SEA EAGLES halfback Cooper Johns has been offered to Super League clubs ahead of his impending exit from the NRL club.

Johns has played eight games for Manly in the 2023 NRL season so far, but the Sea Eagles have notified the halfback that his services will not be required for 2024 and beyond.

As such, Johns has now been offered to Super League sides by his management, League Express can reveal.

The 24-year-old playmaker began his career with Melbourne Storm, debuting in 2020 and going on to make 11 appearances for the club during a three-year spell.

Johns then moved to Manly ahead of the 2023 season hoping for more game time with the Sea Eagles undergoing a halfback experiment with Josh Schuster.

However, game time hasn’t been too forthcoming at his new club either with just eight appearances under his belt.

In terms of which Super League clubs could be on the lookout for a new halfback, Leeds Rhinos have lost both Blake Austin and Aidan Sezer for 2024 whilst Hull FC’s Jake Clifford will join the North Queensland Cowboys.

Tyrone May is set to exit Catalans Dragons whilst Mitchell Pearce is also rumoured to be heading out of the door at the Stade Gilbert Brutus.

Johns, son of Matt and nephew of legend Andrew, would be a handy pick-up for any Super League side.

