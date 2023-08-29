Revealed: How much Sam Burgess will be reportedly paid at Warrington Wolves

SAM BURGESS will be head coach of Warrington Wolves from 2024 after signing a two-year deal with the Cheshire club.

Having left his position as assistant coach of the South Sydney Rabbitohs last week, Burgess will return to the UK in October ready to take up the reins at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, taking over from interim boss Gary Chambers.

Chambers secured his first victory as Warrington head coach at the weekend, beating Hull FC 18-4 but Burgess will want to get hands on straightaway with a squad brimming with quality.

Burgess himself was lured to Warrington after chief executive Karl Fitzpatrick went on a mission to Australia with the Daily Telegraph reporting that the former England international will be paid $500,000 by the Wolves in 2024 – a figure that equates to just over £254,000.

It’s not exactly a bad figure for a first professional head coaching job, but the pressure Burgess will be under at the Wolves will be enormous given the failure of previous head coach Daryl Powell.

As well as free accommodation and a car at Warrington, Burgess will get $700,000 – just shy of £357,000 – from the Rabbitohs in the final year on his medical retirement payout.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.