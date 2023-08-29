Wigan Warriors given major boost as Kaide Ellis free to play against Salford Red Devils – here’s why

WIGAN WARRIORS have been handed a major boost with Kaide Ellis available for selection for Friday’s Betfred Super League match against Salford Red Devils.

That comes after the club and Ellis successfully challenged the Disciplinary Match Review Panel’s grading of dangerous contact with an opponent during last Saturday’s 34-0 victory at Catalans Dragons.

Ellis admitted the offence, but today’s tribunal downgraded the panel’s grading from B to A and changed the penalty from one match to a £250 fine.

Meanwhile, Castleford Tigers pair Liam Horne and Liam Watts have both accepted their two and one match bans respectively in the aftermath of the club’s 34-4 loss to St Helens.

