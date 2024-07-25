Marc Sneyd reveals why he left Hull FC and how Salford Red Devils lured him to Super League club

MARC SNEYD is now a vital cog in the Salford Red Devils wheel.

Joining the Lancashire club ahead of the 2022 Super League season, Sneyd signed a three-year deal, meaning his contract ends at the end of the year.

After spending five years at his boyhood club, Sneyd left Salford for Hull FC ahead of the 2015 season. There he spent seven years before rejoining the Red Devils for 2022.

So why did Sneyd return to Salford after being a two-time Challenge Cup winner at Hull?

“I had one year left on my contract at Hull and I think it was very early November. We were still off for pre-season and had two weeks left,” Sneyd told the Trot The Egg In podcast.

“I was on holiday with the family, we were in Tenerife or somewhere. Ian Blease has belled me, which he did anyway as we always kept in touch.

“He asked me if I would be interested and I said ‘yeah, potentially, but let me have my holiday and I’ll get back to you when I get back’.

“I phoned him when I got back and asked him what was going on and he said Salford were willing to give me a three-year deal.

“At the time I was 30 and in my head I was thinking not many 30-year-olds were getting three-year deals so I went in and spoke to Hull.”

Sneyd reveals that the Hull board were unsure of their position with regards to a contract extension, something which didn’t give the halfback security.

“I was still happy at Hull, I absolutely loved it. I spoke to the chief executive Jason Clark at Hull and I asked him if they were giving contract extensions out as I only had a year left and I told him about the offer from Salford for three years.

“I told Jason if Hull couldn’t give me an extension then I couldn’t really turn down the offer. It was three years security and there was a bonus of being able to move back to Oldham.

“They were incredible with me at Hull, they said they were not 100 per cent sure. It was a transitional period and all that and they were unsure what was going on and I told them I fully got it.

“But, Hull told me I couldn’t say no to a three-year deal. We shook hands and left on really good terms and that was that – I was training at Salford two days later.”

