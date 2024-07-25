Player ratings as Leeds Rhinos comprehensively beat Huddersfield Giants amidst controversy

LEEDS RHINOS comprehensively beat Huddersfield Giants 34-6 at the John Smith’s Stadium tonight.

The Rhinos started the brighter of the two sides, forcing a drop-out on the first tackle before Ash Handley rose highest to claim a Matt Frawley kick after just one minute and 44 seconds. Rhyse Martin converted for a 6-0 lead.

But, it didn’t take long for Huddersfield to hit back, with Jake Connor’s grubber causing havoc in the Leeds defence as Aidan McGowan dotted down. Jake Connor levelled proceedings with the boot.

Leeds thought they had retaken the lead moments later when James McDonnell rolled over, but video referee Liam Moore adjudged – after a lengthy period – decided the back-rower had used a double movement in the process of scoring.

After Elliot Wallis went close for the Giants, Jake Connor dropped a high ball, leaving Harry Newman with the simple task of falling over the line with seven minutes to go until half-time. Martin converted to make it 12-6.

Moments later, Frawley crossed following a lovely spin and offload from Martin with Lachie Miller sending Frawley on his way. Martin was once more on target for an 18-6 lead at the break.

However, earlier in the tackle, Sam Lisone had been lucky not to have seen red for a forearm in the face of substitute Olly Russell.

As it was, Lisone was placed on report with the game playing on.

HALF-TIME: HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS 6-18 LEEDS RHINOS

Leeds went further in front as the hour ticked by, this time Handley dived in expertly at the corner after yet another lengthy video referral. Martin, however, missed his first conversion of the night at 22-6.

And to make sure of victory, Brodie Croft was able to jink his way through soft Huddersfield defence as Martin couldn’t miss the conversion.

The icing was placed firmly on the cake when Miller took a superb Croft pass to scythe his way over the line with time running out. Martin made it 34-6 to round off the scoring.

FULL-TIME: HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS 6-34 LEEDS RHINOS

Huddersfield Giants

1 Jake Connor – 5

20 Elliot Wallis – 3

24 Sam Halsall – 4

4 Kevin Naiqama – 6

30 Aidan McGowan – 6

6 Tui Lolohea – 5

7 Adam Clune – 5

8 Chris Hill – 4

9 Adam Milner – 4

15 Matty English – 5

5 Jake Bibby – 4

21 Leroy Cudjoe – 5

16 Harry Rushton – 5

Substitutes

14 Ash Golding – 4

23 Olly Russell – 4

25 Fenton Rogers – 4

26 Hugo Salabio – 4

Tries: McGowan (11)

Goals: Connor 1/1

Leeds Rhinos

1 Lachlan Miler – 7

2 Ash Handley – 8

3 Harry Newman – 7

4 Paul Momirovski – 7

29 Alfie Edgell – 7

6 Brodie Croft – 7

7 Matt Frawley – 8

8 Mikolaj Oledzki – 7

9 Andy Ackers – 6

36 Sam Eseh Junior – 8

16 James McDonnell – 7

12 Rhyse Martin – 8

13 Cameron Smith – 7

Substitutes

11 James Bentley – 6

14 Jarrod O’Connor – 6

15 Sam Lisone – 7

25 James Donaldson – 6

Tries: Handley (2, 59), Newman (33), Frawley (39), Croft (67), Miller (74)

Goals: Martin 5/6

