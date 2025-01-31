Odsal saga ends as Bradford Bulls complete lease deal

BRADFORD BULLS have completed a deal to bring back Odsal Stadium under their control.

The Rugby Football League, the RFL, took Odsal off of Bradford’s hands 12 years ago with the West Yorkshire suffering financially at the time.

The deal was brokered by global property consultancy Knight Frank.

Jonathan Hyland from Knight Frank said: “We have now completed this complex and important deal. Lawyers have worked forensically through the final details to ensure each party was happy and a satisfactory decision was reached.

“The RFL was keen to sell the lease and the Bulls were keen to gain more autonomy and control over their ground, so the deal suited both parties.

“When we first announced that the Odsal lease was up for sale last October, there was a good deal of interest, which wasn’t surprising, since this was an absolutely fantastic opportunity to acquire one of the most famous sporting stadia in Yorkshire. Odsal has a wonderful history and is one of the jewels in the crown of the city of Bradford.”

Rob Graham, the RFL’s director of finance, facilities and central services, added: “We are pleased to have concluded the sale of Odsal Stadium to the Bradford Bulls. The RFL’s primary goal in taking ownership in January 2012 was to avoid an historic venue for Rugby League being lost to the sport, and that has now been achieved.

“Ownership of the stadium was never envisaged as a permanent position, and we thank Jonathan Hyland and his team at Knight Frank for their professionalism in completing the sale of the lease.”