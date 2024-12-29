Mark Applegarth sees potential in latest York Knights signings

YORK KNIGHTS coach Mark Applegarth has landed a prop for the present in Kieran Hudson and another for the future in Jack Brown.

The moves for the frontrowers come as highly-rated utility back Myles Harrison looks forward to a fifth season of first-team action in the Minster City after signing a contract extension for 2025.

Hudson, 24, has also signed for next season, just a month after re-joining Castleford following a season at Leeds, where his grandfather John Holmes starred in the seventies and eighties.

One-time Sunderland junior goalkeeper Hudson has played just once in the last two years, on dual-registration at Halifax last season, after struggling with an Achilles tendon injury in 2023, then being unable to make a breakthrough at the Rhinos.

He left Castleford by mutual consent, with the Tigers explaining: “After a long discussion about his goals and our ambitions for the squad, he expressed a desire to pursue his future with another club.”

Hudson has played in the Championship for Whitehaven, and York coach Mark Applegarth said: “He has definitely got some impact. I’m looking forward to working with him.”

Brown, 17, has represented Ireland at junior levels, impressing national team coach Ged Corcoran, who is assistant to Applegarth at York, where he has penned a three-year contract.

Having been with Stanningley, then Normanton Knights, he is set to play for Oulton Raiders Under-18s on dual-registration, with Applegarth saying: “He has certainly got potential, and I think over the next few years, he can be anything he wants to be.”

Harrison, 21, emerged through the ranks of York community club Heworth, made his Knights debut in 2021, and is closing in on 50 appearances for the club.

“He had a bit of a rough time with shoulder surgery, but he’s done pre-season so far and he’s looking well,” added Applegarth.

“I probably see him trying to get one of the centre spots nailed down.”