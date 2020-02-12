Mark Percival set to miss World Club Challenge

Mark Percival is set to miss the World Club Challenge.

The Saints centre has a sternum and shoulder injury that is set to see him miss a few weeks of action.

He will miss the weekend’s game with Hull FC as well as the clash with the Roosters.

“He is going to be a couple of weeks, that is for sure,” head coach Kristian Woolf told the St Helens Star.

“It will be a bit of a loss for us for a little while.

“He has hurt his shoulder and sternum and has had some scans.

“And we have got to go and meet with the doctor to figure out what our next moves are.”