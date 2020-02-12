Toronto could use Rochdale players as squad depth is challenged

Toronto Wolfpack could use Rochdale Hornets players as their squad depth is put to the test.

The Wolfpack have named just a 19-man squad for Thursday’s game with Wigan and will be without Joe Mellor with a hand problem.

It means Toronto have just 18 players to select from, and having recently announced a dual-reg partnership with the League 1 side, and Brian McDermott admitted they could tap into their squad to make up the numbers.

“For sure there’s a possibility there, if we’ve got cap space, that’s the whole point about it,” McDermott told the AAP.

“There’s a load of decent athletes in League 1, there’s all sorts of opportunities there.”

On Mellor, McDermott added: “We’re down another body but we’ll be right this week.

“I’m not asking for any favours or leniency, just for operational rules that apply to our club which is based in Canada to be looked at.

“That’s me fighting our club’s corner and trying to get the best for our club.”