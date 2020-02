Wigan’s Joe Shorrocks has been handed a five-game suspension after being charged with a Grade D Dangerous Contact charge.

The Warriors youngster was charged for an incident in the 73rd minute of Wigan Reserves recent fixture against Widnes Vikings.

Shorrocks pleaded Guilty and has been given a five-match ban and a £50 fine.

Meanwhile, Hunslet’s Zach Johnson has been handed a six-match suspension for a Grade E Dangerous Throw in the 79th minute of Hunslet’s recent fixture against Leeds.