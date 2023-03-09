Mason Lino on Wakefield Trinity future, self-criticism, three defeats and the pitch and its effects

WITH the departure of club stalwart Jacob Miller, much of Wakefield Trinity’s hope is hinged on playmaker Mason Lino.

After arriving at the West Yorkshire club ahead of the 2021 Super League season, Lino has kicked on to become one of Trinity’s most important players.

Despite the 29-year-old’s influence, however, Wakefield have lost their opening three games under new head coach Mark Applegarth, including an 8-0 loss at Belle Vue on Friday night.

“I thought the effort was there but we lacked a bit of composure at the back end of that second-half,” Lino told League Express.

“We didn’t finish our sets as well as we could have, but Huddersfield are a well-drilled team and they put us under a bit of pressure.

“We have to look back at the game, Huddersfield defended well and put us under lots of pressure, but we need to look at what we can do better.”

One of the main talking points leading up to last Friday’s fixture was the Wakefield pitch. The green light for the game to go ahead was given by the RFL and an independent regulator after the surface was called into question by Catalans Dragons boss Steve McNamara.

That being said, Lino wasn’t too affected.

“I thought the surface was alright, the grazes aren’t too deep this week!

“The club has been working hard tog et it right for us and we should see some improvements in the next couple of weeks.”

For Lino, his contract at Wakefield runs out at the end of the 2023 season, but the halfback wants to find some consistency before he worries about his future – though his family’s happiness is first and foremost.

“I want to find a bit of consistency in our performances. We played alright in round one and we dropped off last week.

“We brought the effort back, but we need to build on that and I’m sure we will get some results coming out way.

“Personally I want to make sure I put out good performances in the team as I’ve been bang average for the first two games. It’s something I’m working on to try and find some consistency.

“I think my future depends if pieces fall into place and things are right for me.

“As long as my family enjoy it then it’s a decision I will make in the next two or three months.”