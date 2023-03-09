Super League Predictions: Castleford’s woes to continue, different fortunes for Hull FC and Hull KR and Leigh to stun St Helens?

ANOTHER week of Super League is ahead and it promises to be a cracker!

First up on Thursday night sees Wigan Warriors take on Catalans Dragons at the DW Stadium before four games take place on Friday night.

One of those sees Castleford Tigers travel to Huddersfield Giants, with St Helens heading to the Leigh Leopards, Leeds Rhinos hosting Wakefield Trinity and Warrington Wolves to Hull KR.

On Saturday, Hull FC host Salford Red Devils to round off the weekend. But just how will the games fall?

Wigan Warriors vs Catalans Dragons

This will be a difficult one to call as unbeaten Catalans head to Wigan full of confidence after a 38-6 drubbing of Hull FC last weekend. Meanwhile, the Warriors are on a two-match unbeaten run following big wins over Wakefield Trinity and Castleford Tigers. There is no change in Matt Peet’s 21-man squad, but Sam Tomkins is out yet again for the Dragons alongside the likes of Mitchell Pearce, Fouad Yaha and Matt Whitley. Away at the DW Stadium is never an easy task and Catalans’ unbeaten run could well come to an end here.

Wigan by 6

Huddersfield Giants vs Castleford Tigers

It’s not exactly been the most inspiring few weeks from a Castleford supporter’s point of view. After three losses, head coach Lee Radford has left The Jungle with assistant Andy Last taking interim charge of the Tigers. Unfortunately for Last, he now has to face a Huddersfield side that earned their first win of the season last week against Wakefield Trinity. The Tigers could also be without the likes of Niall Evalds, Bureta Faraimo and Paul McShane after all three left the field against nursing injuries but Daniel Smith could return for his first appearance in 2023. The Giants, meanwhile, will still be without Jake Connor but the ex-Hull FC maverick will likely feature in the next couple of rounds. Can the new Castleford bounce take effect so soon? Last won six of the Black and Whites’ last ten games when he took over the reins.

Huddersfield by 18

Leeds Rhinos vs Wakefield Trinity

Leeds finally got their first win of the 2023 season with a last-gasp triumph over St Helens last Friday night. During that game, former captain Kruise Leeming limped off with what looked like a serious injury, but the Rhinos managed to pull through without any suspensions after Sam Walters was fined for a Grade B Shoulder Charge offence. Meanwhile, the same cannot be said for Wakefield whose run of form has been compounded by the loss of Max Jowitt and Lewis Murphy for the long-term. That puts Trinity boss Mark Applegarth in a pickle about who to bring in and going to Headingley on Friday night is perhaps not the trip he was looking for.

Leeds by 14

Hull KR vs Warrington Wolves

Whilst Warrington maintained their unbeaten start to the season last week with a win over Salford, Hull KR succumbed to Leigh in their first defeat of the year. Jordan Abdull and Kane Linnett will be missing from that side due to injury, but Ryan Hall will return from a rib problem. Warrington have started 2023 like a house on fire and head to Craven Park in a buoyant mood given their comeback triumph against Salford, but it will be a different kettle of fish away at Hull KR. That being said, the Wolves’ form has been irrepressible so far.

Warrington by 4

Leigh Leopards vs St Helens

Contrasting fortunes for both these sides last week with Leigh triumphing in the last minute against Hull KR and St Helens being cut back by a last-minute drop goal against Leeds. Saints will likely have James Roby and Agnatius Paasi back in the reckoning following their respective injuries, but Konrad Hurrell, Curtis Sironen and Sione Mata’utia are all banned following that Rhinos clash. The Leopards will be without Ben Reynolds after he was banned following the win over KR last week. In what promises to be yet another cauldron of noise and spectacular at the Leigh Sports Village, Saints will have to be on their guard as they approach the Super League new boys.

St Helens by 8

Hull FC vs Salford Red Devils

One of the most interesting clashes of the weekend sees Hull FC host Salford at the MKM Stadium after both went down to defeat last week. Hull were demolished by Catalans whilst the Red Devils were on the receiving end of a brilliant Warrington fightback. Both Tony Smith and Paul Rowley will be wanting to get back on the horse this week, however. Smith may be able to call upon Tex Hoy who suffered with a back problem against the Dragons last week, but Ben McNamara looks doubtful. Meanwhile, Salford are set to be without Oliver Partington following injury.

Hull by 10