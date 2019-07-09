Salford snap up former Super League prop for rest of 2019

Salford Red Devils have completed the signing of Barrow prop Josh Johnson on a deal until the end of the season.

Ian Watson has moved to offer the former Huddersfield and Hull Kingston Rovers a contract, with the view to earning one beyond the rest of the year.

The 24-year-old has more than 100 career appearances under his belt following spells at a number of clubs.

He joined the Raiders earlier this season after coming to terms on a release from Hull KR.

His performances had earned him attention from several top-end Championship clubs heading into next season, but he has now made the move back to Super League.

In a statement, Barrow said: “Josh was signed with a Super League release clause and it was always his ambition to return to full-time rugby league if the opportunity arose.

“Salford have offered him the chance to win a contract for next season but at the same time there is a deal on the table from Barrow.”