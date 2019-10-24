Match Officials and Streaming Details for World Cup European Qualifiers

Match Officials from nine European nations will take charge of the six final European World Cup qualification games that begin this weekend, with representation from England, Scotland, France, Spain, Czech Republic, Italy, Ukraine, Serbia and Ireland.

RLEF general manager Chris Thair noted: “We have full-time Super League officials mixing with the best from other nations across Europe. We are particularly pleased that they have been appointed from such a wide variety of countries, it reflects well on our member federations, the officials themselves and the RLEF match official technical programme led by Tom Mather.”

Thair continued: “The Erasmus grant awarded to the RLEF from the European Union in recent years has been of great benefit to qualifying more officials from across the continent, and we have long term plans for continuing this vital work that helps underpin all of our development.”

The appointments have been made by the RLEF Match Official Panel which is independently chaired by David Butler and involves the head of match officials in England, Steve Ganson, France’s Mohammad Drizza and Mather.

Live stream details have also been announced for three of the matches, with plans to cover the others in the hands of the local federations hosting the games, details below.

GAME 1: Scotland v Serbia, 26th Oct (3pm), Lochinch Ground, Glasgow

Referee Tom Grant (England)

Touch Judge Dean Bowmer (England)

Touch Judge Jack Smith (England)

Reserve Official Peter Lowis (Scotland)

Interchange Official Dave McKervail (Scotland)

Commissioner Phil Smith

GAME 2: Spain v Ireland, 26th Oct (5pm), La Ciutat De L’esport, Valencia

Referee Geoffrey Poumes (France)

Touch Judge Alexandre Guedes (France)

Touch Judge Ludovic Bernard (France)

Reserve Official Tony Palacious (Spain)

Interchange Official Andrew Pilkington (Spain)

Commissioner Remond Safi

GAME 3: Greece v Scotland, 1st Nov (7.30pm), New River Stadium, London

Referee James Child (England)

Touch Judge Peter Brooke (England)

Touch Judge Matt Rossleigh (England)

Reserve Official Cameron Worsley (England)

Interchange Official Tom Mather (RLEF)

Commissioner Colin Baker

GAME 4: Italy v Spain, 2nd Nov (4pm), Stadio Communale G. Teghil, Lignano

Referee Benjamin Casty (France)

Touch Judge Geoffrey Poumes (France)

Touch Judge Jarda Bzoch (Czechia)

Reserve Official Ciprian Gajulete (Italy)

Interchange Official Guido Bonatti (Italy)

Commissioner Remond Safi

GAME 5: Serbia v Greece, 9th Nov (1pm), NC Makis Stari Obrenovacki, Belgrade

Referee Robert Hicks (England)

Touch Judge Andrew Pilkington (Spain)

Touch Judge Denys Cherniev (Ukraine)

Reserve Official Roman Bykhov (Ukraine)

Interchange Official Radoslav Novakovic (Serbia)

Commissioner Jovan Vujosevic

GAME 6: Ireland v Italy, 9th Nov (7pm), Morton Stadium, Dublin

Referee Liam Moore (England)

Touch Judge Gareth Jones (England)

Touch Judge Andy Smith (England)

Reserve Official Jason Le Lievre (Ireland)

Interchange Official Stephen Monaghan (Ireland)

Commissioner David Butler

LIVE STREAM DETAILS

GAME 1: Scotland v Serbia – TBC.

GAME 2: Spain v Ireland – on You Tube by Canal PMC Valencia. Direct link to game https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHiI25RoR6_nP6FBs08JjRg/live

GAME 3 Greece v Scotland – on the RFL’s Our League channel, https://membership.rugby-league.com/login/

GAME 4: Italy v Spain – TBC, Italian Federation (FIRL) have stated they will stream.

GAME 5: Serbia v Greece – on Sports Flick Global https://www.sportsflickglobal.com/