Coventry Bears head coach Tom Tsang departs for London Broncos

Coventry Bears head coach Tom Tsang has left the club to join London Broncos.

Tsang, who has been with the Bears for eight years, has overseen the club’s rise to the professional ranks and been head coach throughout their stay in League 1.

He will join the Broncos to coach their reserve grade and assist Danny Ward on first-team matters alongside Jamie Langley.

Coventry owner Alan Robinson said: “I feel very lucky to have met and known Tom and without his involvement, over the past eight years we would not have achieved what we have in the sport on our journey into League One and transition from being an amateur club in 2015.

“He has gone above and beyond in regards to his role more so than any normal coach and made a lasting difference to many Midlands-based players new to the sport. I am delighted that this has clearly also been recognised by the Broncos who have also achieved so much in recent years for the sport in the South.”

Tsang added: “I need to thank Alan and the Bears for their unending trust and support for the last eight seasons, especially the past five in League One. Im very grateful for the opportunity I have had to lead this great club.

“I know the time is right for me to move on and I can’t wait to get started in the Championship with London.”