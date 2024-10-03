Match officials confirmed for NCL Finals Day

The referees, touchjudges, in-goal judges and reserve whistlers have been named for the National Conference League’s Grand Final and for the Division One Promotion Play-Off Final, both of which are being staged on Saturday (5 October 2024) at the LD Nutrition Stadium, Post Office Road, Featherstone Rovers.

Milo McKelvey will have charge of the Grand Final, which will involve Siddal and Hunslet ARLFC. His touchjudges will be Tyler Topping-Higson and Jamie Hooper, while James Broomhead and Jonathan Hewitt will be in-goal judges. Lucas Seal is the reserve referee.

The Division One Final will be refereed by Joshua Pemberton. Liam Breheney and Oliver Maddock will be his touchjudges, and the in-goal judges will be Aiden Beeley and Liam Grundy. Daniel Geddes has been confirmed as reserve referee.

The Division One match, which is between Dewsbury Moor Maroons and Ince Rose Bridge, kicks off at 1.00pm. The Grand Final is scheduled to get underway at 3.15pm.

Admission for the double-header is £5 (£3 concessions and under 16s).