St Helens boss Paul Wellens admits he is “desperate” for key man to stay at Super League club

ST HELENS head coach Paul Wellens has admitted that he is “desperate” for Sione Mata’utia to stay at the Super League club.

Mata’utia’s future has been up in the air and, in recent months, speculation has been mounting that the Saints man could be heading home after four years at the club.

In that time, the 28-year-old has registered 79 appearances and has become a cult hero amongst the terraces at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

However, Wellens has conceded that family comes first and Mata’utia may head home due to that.

“We are desperate for Sione to stay at the club,” Wellens said.

“He has got some decisions to make around family which we absolutely understand and respect.

“We would love him to stay but if he does make the decision to go home then we totally respect it and we would then have the challenge to replace a very good player.”

