Matt Peet confirms new Wigan Warriors signing will be out until April

WIGAN WARRIORS head coach Matt Peet has today confirmed that one of his new Super League signings will be out until April.

Having signed a deal following a short stint at Castleford Tigers, Ryan Hampshire will be out until April as his recovery from his ACL injury continues.

Peet, speaking to the press today, was asked about squad fitness to which his response was: “”No complaints. Ryan and Iain are coming toward the end of long term injury, but other than that we’re healthy.

“Ryan’s looking at mid to late April, with Iain about a month in front of that.”

It will be uncertain where Peet will slot Hampshire into his thinking given the plethora of talent in the outside backs, but halfback could well be an option with Tommy Leuluai retiring at the end of 2022.

Harry Smith and Cade Cust will of course be first choice but Hampshire is more than an able deputy.

Wigan go up against Hull KR this weekend for Channel 4’s first live Super League of the 2023 season and there is close to a full house expected at Craven Park for the visit of the Warriors.

Ironically, Wigan and Hull KR faced off at the exact same time in 2022, with Wigan running out 24-10 winners.