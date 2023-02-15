Eight new debutants between Wakefield Trinity and Catalans Dragons ahead of Super League clash but Sam Tomkins ruled out

IT’S a new look coaching staff at Wakefield Trinity with Mark Applegarth and James Ford taking the reins at Belle Vue following the exit of Willie Poching.
Meanwhile, Catalans Dragons go into another season under the tutelage of Steve McNamara after a disappointing end to 2022.
There will be plenty of debutants for both sides, but Liam Hood and Josh Bowden absent for Trinity after succumbing to injury in pre-season.
Meanwhile, Catalans will be without Sam Tomkins, Mike McMeeken, Fouad Yaha and Tyrone May but new signings Adam Keighran, Romain Navarrete, Siua Taukeiaho, Tom Johnstone and Manu Ma’u have been named in the squad for the first game of the season.
Wakefield 21-man squad:
1 Max Jowitt
2 Jorge Taufua
3 Corey Hall
4 Reece Lyne
5 Tom Lineham
6 Lee Gaskell
7 Mason Lino
8 Eddie Battye
10 Jai Whitbread
11 Matty Ashurst
12 Kelepi Tanginoa
13 Jay Pitts
15 Liam Kay
17 Renouf Atoni
18 Lee Kershaw
19 Kevin Proctor
20 Morgan Smith
21 Samisoni Langi
22 Rob Butler
23 Lewis Murphy
25 Sam Eseh
Catalans 21-man squad
1 Arthur Mourgue
2 Tom Davies
3 Adam Keighran
4 Matthieu Laguerre
7 Mitchell Pearce
9 Micky McIlorum
10 Julian Bousquet
11 Matt Whitley
12 Paul Seguier
13 Benjamin Garcia
15 Mickael Goudemand
16 Romain Navarrete
17 César Rougé
18 Tiaki Chan
22 Siosiua Teukeiaho
23 Jordan Dezaria
24 Tom Johnstone
25 Bastien Scimone
26 Manu Ma’u
28 Ugo Tison
31Tanguy Zenon