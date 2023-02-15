Eight new debutants between Wakefield Trinity and Catalans Dragons ahead of Super League clash but Sam Tomkins ruled out

IT’S a new look coaching staff at Wakefield Trinity with Mark Applegarth and James Ford taking the reins at Belle Vue following the exit of Willie Poching.

Meanwhile, Catalans Dragons go into another season under the tutelage of Steve McNamara after a disappointing end to 2022.

There will be plenty of debutants for both sides, but Liam Hood and Josh Bowden absent for Trinity after succumbing to injury in pre-season.

Meanwhile, Catalans will be without Sam Tomkins, Mike McMeeken, Fouad Yaha and Tyrone May but new signings Adam Keighran, Romain Navarrete, Siua Taukeiaho, Tom Johnstone and Manu Ma’u have been named in the squad for the first game of the season.

Wakefield 21-man squad:

1 Max Jowitt

2 Jorge Taufua

3 Corey Hall

4 Reece Lyne

5 Tom Lineham

6 Lee Gaskell

7 Mason Lino

8 Eddie Battye

10 Jai Whitbread

11 Matty Ashurst

12 Kelepi Tanginoa

13 Jay Pitts

15 Liam Kay

17 Renouf Atoni

18 Lee Kershaw

19 Kevin Proctor

20 Morgan Smith

21 Samisoni Langi

22 Rob Butler

23 Lewis Murphy

25 Sam Eseh

Catalans 21-man squad

1 Arthur Mourgue

2 Tom Davies

3 Adam Keighran

4 Matthieu Laguerre

7 Mitchell Pearce

9 Micky McIlorum

10 Julian Bousquet

11 Matt Whitley

12 Paul Seguier

13 Benjamin Garcia

15 Mickael Goudemand

16 Romain Navarrete

17 César Rougé

18 Tiaki Chan

22 Siosiua Teukeiaho

23 Jordan Dezaria

24 Tom Johnstone

25 Bastien Scimone

26 Manu Ma’u

28 Ugo Tison

31Tanguy Zenon