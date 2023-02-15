Huddersfield Giants boss Ian Watson believes Jake Connor’s England snub was a mistake

WHEN the Rugby League World Cup squad was announced heading into the prestigious tournament at the end of last year, there was one glaring omission from the list: Jake Connor.

Known to split opinion, ‘Jake the Snake’ had just topped the try assist charts for Hull FC in a season where the Black and Whites finished outside the play-offs.

It wasn’t exactly an easy feat, but England boss Shaun Wane chose not to select Connor.

However, for Huddersfield Giants head coach Ian Watson, he believes that the maverick playmaker deserved and deserves to play for his country.

“I think Jake should be in the England squad anyway. I think he is at that level already and it’s probably disappointing for him and for people looking in from the outside who can see what he does that he’s not bene involved in those squads,” Watson told League Express.

“There are a lot of quality players but we get Jake focused on playing for Huddersfield and playing his best rugby and then ultimately he will play international because he is that good of a player.”

In terms of what Connor can bring to the Giants, Watson was keen to focus on having an extra point of attack – something which Huddersfield lacked during 2022.

“He is the kind of player you build your team around, but for me the focus is you build players in and around the workers in the team and you put those sprinklings of quality that adds to that and Jake is one of those.

“Everyone knew last year that Tui Lolohea was our go-to man but now we’ve got two points of attack.

“For me it’s easy, we need to fit a couple of guys with them to help organise and control the ship in Theo Fages, Olly Russell, Nathan Peats.

“The system and the way we play will suit Tui and Jake and make us more threatening.”

It’s fair to say that Huddersfield’s start to the season will be different from their Super League rivals, having to wait until round two for their first game due to St Helens’ foray into Australia for the World Club Challenge.