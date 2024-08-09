Matt Peet explains the difference between Leeds Rhinos under Rohan Smith and now Brad Arthur

LEEDS RHINOS are a team that is in a transition under new head coach Brad Arthur.

Appointed head coach of the Headingley club last month, Arthur has wasted no time in trying to instil his own direction and ethos with the Rhinos players.

And ahead of Leeds’ fixture against Wigan Warriors tomorrow afternoon, Wigan boss Matt Peet has explained the differences in the Leeds side from when Rowan Smith was in charge to now.

“They are certainly a team that has evolved a lot under the change of coach,” Peet said.

“Leeds had a massive amount of threat under Rowan Smith but I think it was an unpredictable threat and was probably a little bit more attack-focused.

“There’s no doubt that Brad Arthur is instilling an attitude to defend on the front foot, finish sets well and build a game through applying pressure.

“I feel like it’s bringing some good rugby out of the spine players in Andy Ackers, Brodie Croft, Lachie Miller and Matt Frawley.”

