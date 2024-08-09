Why Jai Field didn’t play against Leigh Leopards as Matt Peet gives latest on Wigan Warriors star

JAI FIELD missed out against Leigh Leopards on Tuesday night, but Wigan Warriors head coach Matt Peet has revealed that the livewire will return against Leeds Rhinos tomorrow.

The Australian fullback had been sidelined for months following a hamstring injury before making his return against Huddersfield Giants last weekend.

However, Peet has explained that the plan was to always limit Field’s game time in such a testing period, with the livewire missing the win over Leigh.

“Jai will feature against Leeds. It was always the plan that three games in ten days would have been dangerous after so long out,” Peet said.

“It would have been a huge spike in his workload so we had a choice to make whether he played in game number two or one and three and we chose the latter.”

