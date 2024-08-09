The hardest thing as a head coach in the words of Huddersfield Giants’ interim Luke Robinson

BEING a head coach isn’t exactly the easiest job in the world.

Responsible for building a team of over 30 players into a well-oiled machine, a head coach is where the buck stops for responsibility.

For Huddersfield Giants’ interim boss Luke Robinson, it has certainly been eye-opening after being given a shot to prove himself at the helm of the West Yorkshire club following the sacking of Ian Watson.

Robinson has seemingly being given time by the Huddersfield board to do a job until the end of the season, but his main task being a head coach has been to leave players out of the starting line-up.

“Not playing lads (is the hardest thing to do as a head coach),” Robinson said.

“I’ve always been a coach that is about theb players being the best version of themselves and helping their lives off the field as well as on it.

“But it’s always difficult to tell people that they aren’t playing but I guess that’s the nature of the beast.

“My first thought is always about the team and I will pick the players that I think suit the opposition and what we are trying to achieve that week.

“You try to improve players three or four days of the week and then for one day of the week you tell them they aren’t playing.”

