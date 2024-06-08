Sam Burgess admits biggest frustration after Warrington Wolves’ Challenge Cup final loss

SAM BURGESS admitted Warrington Wolves simply didn’t bring their A-game to the Challenge Cup final.

Warrington lost 18-8 to Wigan Warriors, scoring only one try late on through Matt Dufty.

It was an underwhelming performance for a side which has been building form this season under rookie coach Burgess.

“With a young squad and twelve players who have never played in a final I’d like to think they’ll be better next time,” Burgess reflected.

“It’s experience for us as a new group. We didn’t get our game on. I wouldn’t say we froze, but probably the occasion got us a bit early.

“We didn’t perform the way we have played all year and the players will more disappointed than anyone about that.

“I feel their pain, I’m a bit deflated too. Like them, it’s my first final as a coach, so I’ll look at how I can be better.”

Burgess tipped his hat to Wigan, who continued their recent period of dominance with a fourth trophy in less than a year and a fifth under coach Matt Peet.

“Wigan are very good defensively and have some brilliant players who can cause you problems. Harry Smith’s kicking game was exceptional,” he said.

“They’re champions for a reason. We’ve got a bit of learning to do.”

