Matt Peet on Sky Sports moving Wigan Warriors clash, Salford Red Devils and future of Mike Cooper and Willie Isa

WIGAN WARRIORS head coach Matt Peet has insisted that Sky Sports selecting his side’s clash against Salford Red Devils to be broadcast on Thursday night rather than Friday has not disrupted his players.

The important Super League clash has been brought forward 24 hours, leaving Wigan and Salford with one day less in preparation.

But Peet isn’t using it as an excuse.

“We have had to adapt, but this time of year, one of the risks is overtraining and doing too much,” Peet said.

“It has made us be really focused about our work and make sure freshness and recovery is a priority. I don’t think it’s too much of a bad thing.

“The day of the last game it was mentioned to me. We had a plan B and we are used to six-day turnarounds so we fall into the regular training for that.

“There hasn’t been too much disruption.”

Ahead of the fixture on Thursday night, Peet commended Salford and head coach Paul Rowley.

“Since I’ve been in this position, games against Salford have been tight on the whole. Players comment about how much running they’ve had to do because they have so much ball movement and attacking threat.

“Concentration and continually doing your job and expecting the ball in your space is a big test and that’s why they get so many results.

“Salford challenge you on every play. Paul Rowley is a smart coach and play to their strengths. They have arguably the best kicker in the game.”

When asked about whether there was an update about the futures of Mike Cooper and Willie Isa at Wigan, with both men being out of contract, Peet simply replied: “No”.

