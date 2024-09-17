St Helens given blow as Leigh Leopards boss Adrian Lam provides update on “one of the best” players in Super League

ST HELENS have been given a blow as Leigh Leopards have been given a shot in the arm with the news that hooker Edwin Ipape is fit to go if selected by head coach Adrian Lam this weekend.

Ipape has been absent in the past couple of weeks after suffering a shoulder injury, but the Papua New Guinea international is in line to start against Saints.

“Edwin should be alright to play, we will give him up until the captain’s run. If he does play he will more than likely start,” Lam said.

“If he plays, we will be comfortable that he is 100 per cent. He’s one of the best in the competition, not only with the ball but also in the defensive line. He is a big hitter.”

Lam is keen for his players to improve on the 24-0 loss to Hull KR last weekend.

“This is another home game, it’s a Friday night. We want to respond from the disappointing performance last week and the whole season is on the line for us.

“I think in situations like this, you tend to think about slight changes to make it better.

“Things obviously went wrong last week, and it’s about being honest about what we didn’t like and taking ownership of that.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast