Paul Wellens on Konrad Hurrell, Waqa Blake and Ben Davies futures at St Helens

PAUL WELLENS has given a future update on Konrad Hurrell, Waqa Blake and Ben Davies at St Helens.

All three players are out of contract at the end of the 2024 Super League season, with Hurrell currently recovering from neck surgery that ended his year prematurely.

On that injury, Wellens has also given an update.

“Konrad is coming along really well, he is out on the field doing bits of running and skill. He’s nowhere near doing contact,” Wellens said.

“It’s about him keeping on top of his fitness. He’s doing plenty of work on the bike and integrating around the squad as much as possible.

“He has a specialist consultation in November, but post-surgery they are very confident that he is making the best progress possible.

“We are going to sit down with Koni very soon, he’s an important part of our club and our team now. He is such a well-liked member of the group.

“I’m desperate to keep him around the team, he’s a positive influence on the club. My gut feeling is he is a player I would love to keep him around but we will have those discussions.

“We can’t wait until November as that’s not fair on Konrad.”

In terms of Ben Davies and Waqa Blake, Wellens is yet to make a decision.

“We will probably wait until the end of the season, we have had discussions with Ben Davies and Waqa Blake so they are in the picture in terms of moving forward.”

