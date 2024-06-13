Super League-linked playmaker Jayden Sullivan breaks silence on Wests Tigers future and potential UK move

WESTS TIGERS playmaker Jayden Sullivan has revealed he plans to stay and fight for his position at the Concord club in 2025.

Previously, the Daily Telegraph had linked Sullivan with a move to Hull FC in Super League, whilst Rugby League Live has outlined Salford Red Devils in the chase for the 22-year-old.

The 22-year-old only signed a long-term contract worth an estimated $2.6 million with the Tigers ahead of the 2024 NRL season, but he struggled for form and was dropped in favour of fellow halves Aidan Sezer and Lachlan Galvin.

However, Sullivan wants to stay with the Tigers.

“One-hundred per cent, I don’t plan on going anywhere anytime soon,” he told the Sydney Morning Herald.

“I’m a Wests Tiger for the next four years, that’s what I plan on doing. Personally, I don’t think anything has changed. At the end of the day we are all human, and it probably does take an effect on me. But I’ve got a really good support base around me.

“It’s been tough, but it will only make me stronger. Everyone wants to play first grade.

“That’s what I want to do, play my best footy and be in the starting 17. I love the club, I feel the move has been really good for me.”

Meanwhile, Sullivan has been sidelined in recent weeks due to a finger injury.

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast