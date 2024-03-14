Matt Peet reacts to Wigan Warriors win over Salford Red Devils

WIGAN WARRIORS enjoyed a 22-12 win over Salford Red Devils tonight at the Salford Community Stadium.

It didn’t look like it was going to be the Warriors’ night with Salford leading 12-10 with just five minutes to go as Wigan halfback Harry Smith was sat in the sinbin.

However, late Jake Wardle and Bevan French tries were enough to send Wigan home with the two points and now Warriors head coach Matt Peet spoke after the game.

“There were times there I thought we might have been beaten. Salford played with such confidence with the ball and determination with the kicking game,” Peet said.

“I thought Salford were excellent and if they had have won they would have deserved it but we deserved it as well.

“They are a determined team, they were backs against the walls with injury and put themselves in a position to win the game.

“I’m really proud of my team, just the fact they didn’t give in. I thought some of our best players were off tonight. You don’t play a perfect every game and we were up against a good team.”

