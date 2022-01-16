Optimistic Warrington Wolves chairman boosted by supporters’ backing

Chairman Stuart Middleton says the backing of fans is both crucial and reassuring as Warrington go into the 2022 campaign under a new coach but with an old objective – winning the title.

More than 5,000 memberships have been sold, with more expected to be taken up as Daryl Powell continues to fine-tune for a season in which the Wolves will seek a first Super League Grand Final appearance since 2018, and a first Championship since 1955.

Steve Price’s successor has brought both versatile back Peter Mata’utia and second rower Oliver Holmes with him from Castleford, and recruited prop Joe Bullock from Wigan, winger or centre Greg Minikin from Hull KR, Australian backrower Billy Magoulias from Cronulla Sharks and forward James Harrison from Featherstone.

And big things are expected from halfback partners Gareth Widdop, who is going into his third season after joining from St George Illawarra Dragons, and George Williams, who made his debut in August after moving from Canberra Raiders.

Widdop is now back in the UK after an extended close-season break in Australia.

“We are rebuilding financially (from the effects of the pandemic) with a lot of positivity,” said Middleton.

“We have already hit 5,000 members, which in these challenging times is fantastic and shows the loyalty and passion of our fans.

“It is also pleasing to experience the positivity and see first-hand the progress we are making in pre-season.

“I’ve been incredibly impressed by Daryl Powell since his arrival as head coach. He says things couldn’t have gone any better so far and I know he is mightily impressed with the facilities, the backroom staff and how professional the club is.”

Middleton added: “He is equally impressed with the quality of the playing squad and how they have responded to the changes a new head coach brings.

“My early observations from watching the team train and listening to players’ feedback is that Daryl and his team are very organised and structured and that everyone is fully aware of what they need to do and what is expected of them.”

Warrington, who host Wigan in Stefan Ratchford’s testimonial on Saturday week, have brought back former Salford coach Richard Marshall as their new Academy chief.

The 46-year-old, who also coached Halifax, oversaw the Wolves side who won the Academy Grand Final in 2010.

