Sheffield Eagles playing out of Doncaster at start of 2020

Sheffield Eagles will play their opening three home games of the season in Doncaster.

The club has confirmed their games against Toulouse, Widnes and Oldham will take place at Castle Park, the home of rugby union side Doncaster Knights.

The move has occured due to construction at Olympic Legacy Park, where they will return on May 3rd when they take on Swinton.

Eagles General Manager Liam Claffey said: “I’d like to thank the team at Doncaster Knights for helping accommodate these three fixtures.”

“When weighing up this decision it was the view of the Board that it could be no longer than what we have announced. We are Sheffield Eagles; Sheffield is our home and we are proud to represent the Steel City.

“With so many moving parts surrounding the new stadium at the Olympic Legacy Park we as a club needed further time to ensure the Olympic Legacy Park would provide a safe and suitable match day venue with the adequate facilities in place whilst construction occurs on the site.

“This short-term move provides more time to ensure a suitably welcoming environment at the OLP ahead of the new stadium being completed in September and allows the early-stages of construction to take place without interruption from staging professional rugby league matches.”

“Whilst it is sad to have to leave Sheffield once again, it can’t be played down how big the new stadium could be for the club and rugby league in the city.”

The Eagles will be putting on heavily subsidised travel from the Olympic Legacy Park to Castle Park for all three matches along with ticket offers details of both will be announced shortly.”