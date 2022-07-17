Rhyse Martin at home with Leeds Rhinos following new contract

Rhyse Martin says he has made Leeds his home after committing to a new two-year deal with the Rhinos.

The goal-kicking backrower was one of the last key Leeds players with his future uncertain until his new contract was confirmed last week.

Papua New Guinea international Martin, 29, joined the Rhinos in 2018 and was part of their 2020 Challenge Cup-winning team.

“As a young family we’ve made Leeds our home now,” explained Martin.

“We’ve been here long enough so it was definitely an easy decision to stay.

“On the field, everyone is trying to make each other better players, everyone is trying their best for the team and it goes to show with our performances.

“When your team-mates are trying to make everyone else around them a better player, your performance tends to get better.

“The fans’ support for the team, even when things have been quite tough, has been amazing.

“I love playing at Headingley and in front of the Leeds fans so I’m very excited to do it for at least two more years.”

With Martin secured, the key retention decisions for the Rhinos now revolve around Tom Briscoe, Brad Dwyer and Bodene Thompson, as well as mid-season arrival Zak Hardaker, who are all out-of-contract at the end of the campaign.

Thompson is the only one of Leeds’ seven overseas quota players not to re-sign yet for 2023.

Meanwhile, Harry Newman comes back into contention to face Wigan Warriors on Thursday after completing a three-match ban, despite two unsuccessful appeals.

Muizz Mustapha also returns from suspension. But fellow props Matt Prior, Zane Tetevano and Tom Holroyd remain on the naughty step, a situation that forced Leeds to bring Yusuf Aydin in from Wakefield Trinity on a two-week loan.

