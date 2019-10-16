Ryan Hampshire agrees new two-year deal with Wakefield

Wakefield Trinity utility Ryan Hampshire has agreed a new two-year contract with the club.

As revealed in League Express earlier this week, Hampshire will continue to play with his hometown club in 2020 after finally settling on an extension.

It looked as though he would be playing elsewhere in 2020 after talks between the parties broke down at several stages: but he has now signed on the dotted line and will stay with Chris Chester’s side until at least the end of the 2021 season.

“I’m really pleased with this two-year deal,” he said. “Both parties are happy with how it’s been done.

“I’m just looking forward to pre-season now. I’ll enjoy the rest of my time off and then I’ll be ripping in to get ready for 2020.”

Chester admitted he was delighted to secure Hampshire’s signature, saying: “I’m really pleased we’ve agreed a deal with Rocky for him to remain at Trinity for the next two years.

“Rocky was good for us in 2019 and now that there’s a deal in place, I’m looking forward to welcoming him back in for pre-season and seeing him in the red, white and blue for the next two years.”