Meet Cai Taylor-Wray, the level-headed Warrington Wolves prospect ready to fill Matt Dufty’s boots

MATT DUFTY’S injury is a major blow for Warrington, but in Cai Taylor-Wray they have a level-headed youngster capable of filling those considerable boots.

The Wolves’ first-choice fullback has been ruled out for up to six weeks with a knee injury suffered in their Magic Weekend victory over Leeds.

Taylor-Wray had only previously made one first-team start, when an inexperienced side faced Wigan a week before the Challenge Cup final, but the 18-year-old shone on what he regarded as his “proper debut” at Castleford on Friday.

The highlight was a thrilling first-half try to open the scoring, charging onto a pass from dummy-half, breaking through the defence, rounding the opposing fullback and holding off all other defenders on a dash to the line.

After a lengthy wait for a decision on the grounding, he had his first professional try.

“I’d seen there was a late first man so I thought I’d try my luck and go straight through. Luckily I did and got to the line,” explained Taylor-Wray.

“That’s one of the biggest parts of my game, running and try-scoring, which I’ve always enjoyed doing and try to do every game.

“I thought it would be given as a try. I thought it was dead-set, so when (the referee) said no-try I was pretty shocked. Luckily they overturned it, which is pretty rare.”

Watching proudly in the stands was his dad Jamaine Wray, a former semi-pro player with Hunslet, York, Keighley and London Skolars.

Wray has been a major influence on his son, who grew up in the Leeds suburb of Cross Gates and began his journey at East Leeds.

“I started at cubs, at four or five,” said Taylor-Wray.

“My dad used to take me as a kid but I couldn’t play until I was four. As soon as I could, I was on that pitch.

“My family is a big rugby family generally, so I was born to play it.”

Taylor-Wray joined Warrington as a scholar at 14 and, two years later, made the permanent move over from Yorkshire.

“I moved down to Warrington when I was 16 to get an Academy contract and I’ve been there two years now,” he added.

“Me and a few other lads from all over, like Cumbria and Wales, live down here, and there’s a few lads from Leeds as well. It’s a good laugh, you’re living with your mates, so you can’t complain.

“It’s pretty scary at the start, at 16 not living with your parents any more. But you soon get used to it and soon enjoy it. I look forward to staying for a long time.”

Taylor-Wray turned heads at Academy level by scoring tries just like the one he did at Castleford, the product of honing those skills as a fullback from the start.

He said: “I’ve never played another position. Literally from ten years old I’ve played there and never changed.

“I’ve always liked to catch a ball and run and I’ve always been fast, so it was the best position for me and I’ve stuck to it.”

Now he has a chance for an extended run in the Warrington team while Dufty is sidelined and it’s a big challenge he’s happy to take on.

“You’ve got to take your opportunities when you can. You’ve just got to enjoy them. Don’t take it for granted,” said Taylor-Wray.

“He (Dufty) has done a great job this year so (I need) to fill in and not look out of place so we don’t miss him entirely.

“He’s probably on for Man of Steel this season in my opinion. He’s been class. It’s been unfortunate and I hope he gets better soon because he’s a great player.

“We’re similar players in terms of running style so I’ve learned a lot from him and I’m still learning.”

