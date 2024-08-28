Key changes made to IMG grading handbook given to rugby league clubs

KEY changes have been made to the IMG grading handbook given to all rugby league clubs ahead of the proposed grading at the end of this season.

The Tryline – an independent X account known for its in-depth research and blog writing – has raised awareness of what the changes from June 2023 to March 2024 represent.

For example, in the new criteria, social media engagement criteria has been widened – more social media platforms are included than in the initial criteria with TikTok and YouTube now included alongside Facebook, Instagram and X.

Alongside that inclusion, it has been confirmed that Super League + audience figures do not count in the overall TV viewing figures – though there is still no clarification on how Championship sides are able to gain any points in this pillar.

Those who own their own stadium will also be given a boost in the finance section, as clubs can now add the net book value of their stadium on a balance sheet strength figures.

There is also now a requirement for clubs to file an independent review to support their financial accounting information.

Clubs will also be required to provide better facilities for broadcasters including enhanced TV gantry and studio space.

Meanwhile, the most important aspect of the upgraded handbook is that clubs cannot appeal a grading score with any club agreeing to waive the right to legal action for their score, though clubs can pursue arbitration.

Previously, Leigh Leopards owner Derek Beaumont hinted that London Broncos – who will drop down into the Championship after being ranked 24th out of 36 professional teams in last year’s provisional gradings – could take legal action.

However, that now seems like it isn’t possible.

Points for league rankings have changed to reflect that there are now 35 clubs in the professional structure and not 36.

