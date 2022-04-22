Squads and team news for Saturday’s Super League games as Warrington Wolves miss big names

Two Super League matches take place on Saturday as Hull KR host Wakefield Trinity and Warrington Wolves welcome Huddersfield Giants.

Hull KR have made two changes to their squad, with Lachlan Coote returning in place of Will Dagger and Albert Vete coming back into contention following a calf injury, replacing Matt Parcell who is unavailable due to the concussion protocols.

Luis Johnson (foot), Mikey Lewis (ankle), Tom Garratt (head) and Frankie Halton (ankle) remain out for the Robins.

Tom Johnstone, Jordan Crowther and David Fifita all return to Wakefield’s selection with Sam Eseh, Isaac Shaw and Thomas Minns making way.

Liam Hood and Jai Whitbread are absent from the squad again along with Bill Tupou, Tom Lineham and Lee Kershaw (all knee).

Warrington are missing some big names for the visit of Huddersfield as Stefan Ratchford, Gareth Widdop and Jack Hughes all miss out on the squad.

Oliver Holmes and Connor Wrench return to contention following hamstring and back issues respectively, with Matt Davis also coming in as James Harrison and Greg Minikin (both knee) remain out.

Jake Wardle makes a very welcome return to the Huddersfield squad, having been out with an ankle injury since the opening round of the season.

Chris McQueen also comes back into their squad as Adam O’Brien (concussion) and Oliver Roberts drop out, with Will Pryce (suspended), Theo Fages (neck), Matty English (hip) and Owen Trout (shoulder) still unavailable.

Hull Kingston Rovers v Wakefield Trinity – Sewell Group Craven Park, Saturday 3pm

Hull KR: 1 Lachlan Coote, 2 Ben Crooks, 3 Brad Takairangi, 4 Shaun Kenny-Dowall, 5 Ryan Hall, 7 Jordan Abdull, 8 Albert Vete, 10 George King, 11 Dean Hadley, 12 Kane Linnett, 13 Matty Storton, 14 Jez Litten, 16 Korbin Sims, 17 Elliot Minchella, 18 Jimmy Keinhorst, 21 Rowan Milnes, 22 Will Maher, 23 Ethan Ryan, 24 Sam Wood, 25 Greg Richards, 29 Pheonix Laulu-Togaga’e.

Wakefield: 1 Max Jowitt, 2 Tom Johnstone, 4 Reece Lyne, 6 Jacob Miller, 7 Mason Lino, 8 Eddie Battye, 10 Tinirau Arona, 11 Matty Ashurst, 12 Kepeli Tanginoa, 13 Jay Pitts, 14 Jordan Crowther, 16 James Batchelor, 17 Lee Gaskell, 19 Liam Kay, 21 Brad Walker, 22 Yusuf Aydin, 23 Sadiq Adebiyi, 24 Harry Bowes, 27 Lewis Murphy, 30 Corey Hall, 35 David Fifita.

Warrington Wolves v Huddersfield Giants – Halliwell Jones Stadium, Saturday 3pm

Warrington: 2 Josh Charnley, 3 Peter Mata’utia, 4 Toby King, 5 Matty Ashton, 7 George Williams, 8 Joe Philbin, 9 Daryl Clark, 10 Mike Cooper, 11 Ben Currie, 12 Oliver Holmes, 14 Jason Clark, 15 Joe Bullock, 16 Danny Walker, 17 Matt Davis, 18 Billy Magoulias, 19 Robbie Mulhern, 22 Josh Thewlis, 23 Connor Wrench, 24 Ellis Longstaff, 25 Ellis Robson, 27 Riley Dean.

Huddersfield: 2 Jermaine McGillvary, 3 Jake Wardle, 4 Ricky Leutele, 5 Ashton Golding, 6 Tui Lolohea, 8 Chris Hill, 9 Danny Levi, 10 Michael Lawrence, 11 Josh Jones, 12 Chris MCQueen, 13 Luke Yates, 15 Joe Greenwood, 16 Jack Cogger, 20 Oliver Wilson, 21 Leroy Cudjoe, 22 Louis Senior, 23 Oliver Russell, 25 Innes Senior, 26 Nathan Mason, 27 Jack Ashworth, 29 Sam Hewitt.