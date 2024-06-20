Salford Red Devils overseas signing David Nofoaluma makes move to new club after just two appearances

SALFORD RED DEVILS overseas signing David Nofoaluma has made a move to a new club after just two appearances for the Lancashire club.

Nofoaluma signed for the Red Devils on a one-year deal following his controversial exit from NRL side Wests Tigers.

Despite being a Wests veteran, the 30-year-old was loaned out to the Melbourne Storm at the end of the 2022 NRL season before reportedly being told by new Tigers head coach Benji Marshall that he wouldn’t play first-grade with the club again.

That led to Nofoaluma taking the alleged comments to the Rugby League Players’ Association (RLPA) as the winger took legal advice over the issue.

He then refused to train with the Tigers which was seen as the first breach before arriving late to training after two weeks of talks between himself, Wests and the RLPA.

Nofoaluma was then released following a second breach of his contract, with Salford the grateful recipients.

Now, News Corp is reporting that Nofoaluma has signed for the Glebe Dirty Reds for the Ron Massey Cup competition in 2024.

