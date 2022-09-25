Sam Luckley not fazed by front-row competition following Hull KR switch

Sam Luckley isn’t fazed by the fight he faces to become a regular in Hull KR’s front row.

The 26-year-old Scotland international has agreed to switch from Salford on a two-year deal.

Luckley, who started out at Newcastle Thunder, is one of four new props in the squad assembled by incoming coach Willie Peters.

Samoa international Jesse Sue is moving from Newcastle Knights, where Peters has been assistant coach to Adam O’Brien, Rhys Kennedy from Brisbane Broncos and Yusuf Aydin from Wakefield.

While Albert Vete’s move to Castleford has been confirmed, Korbin Sims has retired and Will Maher and Tom Garratt have been released, the existing Rovers squad includes experienced George King, who is about to captain Ireland in the World Cup, and Greg Richards.

“There’s so much competition in the front row here,” said Luckley, who was born in the Scottish town of Kirkcaldy but raised in North Shields, near Newcastle.

“Names like George King, Jesse Sue and Rhys Kennedy really stand out, and it’s a good headache for Willie Peters to have.

“I’ll bring my own way of playing to our pack, and the effort areas are important to me.

“I also like to learn off other players. It’ll be great to have a wealth of experience around me.

“I’ve had a great two years at Salford. It was a sink or swim in my mind; I had to prove myself and I think I’ve played well.

“It’s been a whirlwind. I’m looking forward to the next two years and developing further under Willie.”

Luckley helped Salford make this year’s Super League play-offs and aims to help lift Rovers up the table after an eighth-place finish.

“I wanted to be part of something that was building for the future. The goal will be to make finals and win trophies,” he added.

Peters said: “Sam has a very good offload and finds his front when carrying the ball. He’s a hard worker in defence, which is an area we value.”

