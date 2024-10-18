Three named clubs showed interest in Leigh Leopards halfback Lachlan Lam

THREE named clubs are revealed to have shown an interest in bringing Leigh Leopards halfback Lachlan Lam back to the NRL earlier this year.

That’s according to the Daily Telegraph which is claiming that the upcoming Pacific Championships – in which Lam will be in the limelight for Papua New Guinea – will be the chance for more clubs to take a look at the 26-year-old.

Lam has starred in the UK since joining the Leopards ahead of the 2022 Championship season, helping Leigh to promotion that year and then going on to steer the club to a Challenge Cup success in 2023.

The Daily Telegraph has written: “At least three NRL teams had expressed interest in bringing the Sydney Roosters junior back to Australia earlier this year, including the Titans and Canterbury.

“While the Titans are looking at life beyond Kieran Foran, the Bulldogs are in search of a long-term halves partner for Matt Burton.

“Lam has excelled in England, guiding Leigh to promotion into the Super League in 2022 and into consecutive finals series in the last two seasons.

“In a market where elite halves are a rare commodity, a dominant showing over the next few weeks will put Lam in the box set to secure an NRL home coming.”

Of course, Lam is still contracted to Leigh for 2025 so any potential NRL deal will have to command a fee.

