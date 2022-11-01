Morgan Escare appears to join new club as Salford Red Devils part ways with the Super League star

MORGAN Escare has left the Salford Red Devils, the Super League club has revealed today.

Escare will be fondly remembered by Catalans Dragons fans after appearing almost 100 times for the French side. The fullback came through the Dragons’ youth system to make his debut in 2013.

The livewire Frenchman then joined the Wigan Warriors before a loan spell at Wakefield Trinity.

Escare signed permanently with Salford ahead of the 2021 Super League season but now leaves with Salford appearing to confirm the Frenchman will be returning to his native France for the future.