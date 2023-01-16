‘My scan results are one of the worst the brain specialists have seen’ – Heartbreaking revelation from ex-St Helens and Warrington Wolves forward Nick Fozzard

IN this day and age, rugby league players are protected more so than ever before in terms of head knocks.

Concussions have been at the forefront of the sport in recent seasons with referees and the governing body attempting to crack down on foul play and high tackles.

That in itself has had a big influence on how games are now policed, but one player who has been open with the after-effects of playing rugby league is former Super League forward Nick Fozzard.

Fozzard, who played over 300 career games for the likes of St Helens, Warrington Wolves and Leeds Rhinos, went for a brain scan over the weekend and revealed the results on social media – much to the shock of his followers.

Fozzard tweeted: “I hate cryptic texts like the one I posted earlier brain scan results back – My scan results are one of the worst the brain specialists have seen – Not surprising having playing rugby league front row professionally against men from age 14!!!! – 34 But I’m ok.”

Fozzard still retains that incredible sense of humour that made him one of the biggest characters in rugby league and is determined to make the most of his life.