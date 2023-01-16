Wakefield Trinity stadium progress flying as Super League redevelopment on show in win over Halifax Panthers

WAKEFIELD TRINITY’s stadium progress is flying to say the least.

Since last June, when work began on the redevelopment of Belle Vue – or the Be Well Support Stadium as it is now know for sponsorship purposes – the progress has been tremendous.

In fact, the completely demolished East Stand is now adorned with concrete stands that will look to the form the basis of a vastly improved seating area, with the North Stand being given a spruce up in terms of foundations as well.

That meant that for Wakefield’s friendly fixture against the Halifax Panthers yesterday, only the West Stand and the South Stand (where the hospitality boxes reside) were accessible by the public.

Though this was the case, the atmosphere at Belle Vue was great for a friendly occasion, with Reece Lyne also being given a guard of honour and a standing ovation by players and fans alike for his testimonial game.

Trinity ended up running out 28-16 winners with Halifax giving a good account of themselves ahead of what will be an important season in the Championship, but Belle Vue is really taking shape.

In fact, going into a redevelopment rather than a new stadium will allow Wakefield to retain that traditional atmosphere that makes the venue a difficult place to come for away teams.

But, by going ahead with a rapid redevelopment, the results will be there for all to see as the Super League season progresses.