Connor can be king of Warrington says Philbin

EXPERIENCED Warrington Wolves forward Joe Philbin is backing young teammate Connor Wrench to kick on once he is back on the pitch after injury.

The pair are both returning from knee operations, and the 28-year-old prop has been impressed by the 21-year-old centre’s approach on the comeback trail.

Wrench, sidelined after damaging an anterior cruciate ligament during the 32-18 home win over Toulouse in August, when he scored two tries to take his overall club tally to nine in 22 appearances, has already captained England at Academy level and represented the Knights.

And Philbin, himself an England and Great Britain player, reckons the Woolston Rovers product, who came through Warrington’s development ranks to make his first-team debut in 2020, will win full international honours.

“I have to give a shout-out to Connor,” said Philbin, who has also had an ACL injury.

“We are working together, because we are coming back from similar injuries, and it’s been a pleasure to be alongside him.

“When either of us have bad days, we’ve got the other there to snap us into check, but to be fair, his mentality is rock solid.”

Wrench last year agreed a contract extension through to 2025 as coach Daryl Powell plots an upturn in fortunes for his side, who finished second-bottom last season and are under pressure to make a real push this time around.

And long-serving Philbin continued: “When Connor is fully fit, he’s like an NFL running back. When you’re tired in training, he’s dancing around, and it’s no good for us big lads!

“I remember in the England camp in France in 2021. Connor came over as the 18th man after shining for the Knights.

“(England coach) Shaun Wane was impressed and wanted to bring him into the set-up and have a look at him.

“His future is as bright as he wants it to be. I think he is going to go an awful long way.”

Warrington will return from a training trip to Portugal to play Leigh in backrower Ben Currie’s testimonial at the Halliwell Jones Stadium on Saturday, February 4 (5.30pm).

Powell’s side will also host League One North Wales Crusaders the following Friday, February 10 (7.30pm) before their Super League opener at home to Leeds in front of the Sky Sports cameras on Thursday, February 16.

“Last year was one of lessons for everyone here,” continued Philbin.

“I think there’s been a lot of turnover of personnel and Daryl has as brought in the players he wants.

“In 2017, we had a similar year and ended up in the Middle 8s (Qualifiers), when we could have been relegated.

“But in 2018, we got to the Challenge Cup Final and the Grand Final, so things can change very quickly.”

