NCL Division One round-up: Shaw Cross Sharks win battle of promoted sides

TWO promoted sides met at Higginshaw Road, and the spoils went to visitors SHAW CROSS SHARKS against OLDHAM ST ANNES.

The Dewsbury outfit owed their success to a strong opening in which a 24-point lead was established by the half-hour mark.

Callum Barker, Brad Wakenshaw, Nath Wright and Evan Stephenson sprinted over in the sizzling salvo, with Stephenson adding each goal.

The Saints had the better of subsequent exchanges but the damage had been done in a 34-22 defeat.

Matt Whitehead and Callum Cashin powered over shortly before the break, Lewis Hollidge improving both efforts.

Alex Baines replied for Shaw Cross six minutes into the second period, Stephenson adding his fifth and last goal.

And although Annes clawed their way back to within eight points, with Niall Collins and Josh Tindale dotting down as the contest entered the final quarter – Hollidge booting his third goal – the Sharks ended hopes of an unlikely rally with a Brad Baines try ten minutes from the close.

WIGAN ST JUDES, who were elevated as champions, got their campaign off in style with a 34-12 triumph at EGREMONT RANGERS, who were relegated from the Premier Division.

The Saints shot into a 10-0 lead within seven minutes, Connor Parkinson and Joey Brady crossing and Danny Cassidy adding a conversion.

Jack Conway hit back for Rangers but, despite the sinbinning of Brady for a high tackle, Judes went in at the interval 12-4 ahead, thanks to a Cassidy penalty-goal.

The Cumbrians reduced the deficit to four points when Fraser McNee dived in early in the second period, but Judes were 18 points clear by the hour, Cassidy, Brady and Adam Lavin dotting down and Cassidy firing his third goal.

Egremont’s cause wasn’t helped by the sinbinning on the hour of Quinn Wright for a professional foul. Lavin grabbed a second try in his absence before Tom Houghton and the visitors’ Reece Matthews traded touchdowns in the closing stages.

Relegated HEWORTH, who were level at 12-12 at the break against OULTON RAIDERS, registered tries by the 53rd minute for Jack Sadler, Liam Jackson and Liam Richmond, with Danny Allan kicking the last three of his five goals, to forge a commanding 18-point lead.

The Raiders rallied in the last ten minutes with touchdowns by Kian Watson and Ashley Stillwell, with Josh Perkins firing his third goal. But in between, the Villagers, who had Ben Barnard yellow carded on 67 minutes for a late challenge, posted a clinching try by Adam Dent.

Adrian Holdsworth and Kieran Walpole had touched down in the opening period for the Raiders, while Harrison Briggs and George Elliott replied for Heworth.

KELLS, who were demoted from the top flight last year, were ahead at STANNINGLEY from the seventh minute until the 67th.

The Leeds side, however, had the better of the business end of the contest, overturning a 16-8 deficit on the hour to notch a 26-16 win with late tries by Alfie Peach, Harris Davidson and Dean Parker, with the latter improving all three scores.

Stanningley had previously been limited to touchdowns by Adam Butterill and Alex Ryan, while the Cumbrians had led through tries by Aaron Burns, Jack Ainley and Ashton Sice, two of which Ross Gainford converted.

INCE ROSE BRIDGE cruised to a 46-6 win at CROSFIELDS, who were 10-0 adrift before Brad Stanway converted his own try on 28 minutes.

That was the only moment the Soap had to celebrate in a match in which Callum Hughes, who crossed twice in Ince’s strong start, had posted a hat-trick by the interval.

Reece Cunningham claimed the Bridge’s other first-half score, while touchdowns in the second period went to Kallum Rodgers, Casey Shaw, Brodie Butler and, with a late brace, Jamie Malone. Kieron Eccleston chipped in with five goals.

Ince’s neighbours WIGAN ST PATRICKS enjoyed a 36-10 victory over WOOLSTON ROVERS, who closed the scoring in each half with tries by Sean Kelly, who also converted his first effort. It was, however, too little, too late in both instances.

Pats were 24-0 up towards the end of the opening period, courtesy of touchdowns by Ben Harper, Jack Sproat, Danny Ryding and Brad Smith, who added the first four of six goals from as many attempts. Ryding and Conor Taylor added tries in the second period.