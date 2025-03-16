NCL Premier Division round-up: West Bowling stun the champions

WEST BOWLING pulled off a notable 26-18 win over the reigning champions, even if they have been generally tipped to slip somewhat from their longstanding pre-eminence after losing a number of players during the close-season, several to retirement and a number of others moving elsewhere, including to the professional ranks.

Nevertheless, HUNSLET ARLFC were 18-10 ahead early in the second period, bouncing back from 10-0 down through a try and three goals by Luke Medley and touchdowns for Liam Thompson and Cam Phillis.

But the sinbinning of Matty Scott around the hour mark proved to be costly, as the Bradford side nosed in front in his absence. Aiden Scully and Haydn Spence dotted down and Harry Williams converted the second score.

And there was no way back for the south Leeds outfit when Scully claimed his second try in the closing seconds, Williams booting his third goal.

Williams and Logan Simpson had garnered the opening tries for Wests who, having launched their season with impressive victories over Leigh Miners Rangers and now Hunslet ARLFC, will surely have their eyes focused on a serious title bid, rather than contemplating a repeat of last year’s sustained flirtation with relegation.

A key figure in such a bid would unarguably be Oliver Bartle, who emerged with huge credit from a titanic battle of the loose-forwards against Ben Shulver, while coaches John Williams and Richard Lumb can be relied on to ensure that their players – as on Saturday – make the most of any opportunities.

Shulver, for his part, knows full well what it takes to lift silverware, as do his coaches Sam Thorpe and the recently-retired halfback Danny Rowse.

Anyone who cares to write Hunslet ARLFC off does so at their peril, as was evidenced by their impressive rally against Bowling – a fightback that came to nothing following Scott’s yellow card.

Last year’s Division One champions WATERHEAD WARRIORS are the early-season leaders in their debut campaign in the top flight.

The Oldham outfit backed up last week’s victory over Rochdale Mayfield with a 30-10 success at fellow promoted side LEIGH MINERS RANGERS, who have now lost their opening two fixtures.

Waterhead were in control from the start and had established a 20-0 lead by the 23rd minute, having registered tries by Harrison Dodd, Kegan Brennan, Adam Robinson and Matthew Holland.

Leigh Miners hit back before the break through Jack Hamer, Jonny Youds goaling.

But the visitors had the points in the bag by the hour, courtesy of further touchdowns for Dodd and Marcus Geener, with Brennan adding his third conversion.

The Warriors head the standings on points difference from West Bowling and West Hull.

WEST HULL signalled their intent on the title with a 12-4 triumph over YORK ACORN who, similarly, could very well be in serious title contention come the autumn.

Acorn, in fact, led 4-0 at the interval, Shay Norton grabbing the only try of the opening period.

The Green and Golds, however, made the most of the sinbinning of the visitors’ Nathan Conroy on 48 minutes for a swinging arm, Danny Nicklas darting over three minutes later and Jack Townend nosing Wests in front with his conversion.

That was how it stayed until a minute from time, when Josh Oliver grabbed the clinching try and Townend added his second goal, the hosts holding out in the closing seconds despite having Dylan Norrie yellow carded for a swinging arm.

WATH BROW HORNETS are (like champions Hunslet ARLFC, who lost to West Bowling in League’s Express’s Game of the Week) tipped to struggle by their usual high standards, and that view was perhaps ratified by a 48-12 defeat at ROCHDALE MAYFIELD, who put the previous week’s 36-18 loss at Waterhead behind them with nine-try special.

Such an emphatic win hadn’t looked likely at half-time, however. Hornets were, at that stage, only 14-12 behind, having opened and closed the scoring with Sam Curwen’s conversions of tries by Connor Molyneaux and Morgan McCourt.

It was, however, one-way traffic in the second period. Dean Connolly, Jaden Daye, Jack Wright, Max Riseham, Cole Connolly and Connor Ratcliffe all swept in for unanswered tries, while Cole Connolly completed a six-goal contribution.

Ieuan Higgs, Ben Metcalfe and Wright had crossed for Mayfield in the first half.

LOCK LANE, edged at Siddal on the opening day, ground out a 22-10 verdict over promoted DEWSBURY MOOR MAROONS, who had similarly been nosed out by Hunslet ARLFC seven days earlier.

The sides were level at 10-10 at half-time but a try by Leyton Davies seven minutes after the restart gave the Castleford outfit impetus.

Nathan Fozzard, who added his second conversion, landed a penalty-goal as the hour beckoned, and the Lane were safely home when Keirn Purdy raced over on 66 minutes.

Lewis Price and Tom Sowerby claimed the hosts’ first-half tries, while the Moor levelled through touchdowns by Greg Colbridge and Will Clarkson, with Colbridge goaling his own score.