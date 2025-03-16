NCL Division Two round-up: East Leeds set the early pace

EAST LEEDS, the 2024 Division Three champions, are setting the early pace with two wins in their first two outings.

The men from Easy Road head the table on points difference following an 18-12 win at SKIRLAUGH, who tumbled through the Division One trapdoor last time and who have lost both their fixtures to date.

Skirlaugh looked destined for a hiding after ten minutes, Easts having gone 12-0 up through Luke Littlewood’s conversions of tries by Jake Normington and Owen Hughes.

However the Hull side, to their credit, had the better of the rest of the game, even if the red and whites had already done enough to prevail.

John Gay opened the home account on 28 minutes, Keelan Gregg improving, but George Clarke quickly responded for the visitors, Littlewood converting.

There was only one try in the second period – for Skirlaugh’s Josh Atkinson, with Gregg again adding the extras – scored three minutes after Hughes was yellow carded for a mistimed tackle.

NORMANTON are second, thanks to a 28-20 success at a PILKINGTON RECS side who have lost both their games but for whom Aidyn Jones scored a hat-trick.

Jones’ first two tries helped establish a 10-4 lead, Adam Biscomb notching for the Knights, who went in at the break 16-10 ahead, courtesy of further touchdowns by Alex Barker and Joe Crossland, both of which Jacob Crossland converted.

Pilks were only a couple of points behind when Jones grabbed his third score early in the second period, but Normanton established a real grip with tries by Kalub Robinson and Alex Barker again, Jacob Crossland once more adding both goals.

And a touchdown by Tom Connick, who added his second goal, wasn’t enough to give the Recs real hope.

CLOCK FACE MINERS – the third side to boast a 100 percent winning record – prevailed 20-6 at ELLENBOROUGH RANGERS, who have lost both their openers.

The St Helens side went 10-0 up within the first seven minutes, Lewis Geraghty converting one of tries by Luke Leyden and Josh Morgan.

Elbra were only 10-6 down at half-time, Zac Olstrom having crossed for Brett Stevenson to improve.

Clock, though, nosed ten points clear when Connor McCarten drove in on the hour, Geraghty converting. Leyden got his second try, in the final minute.

BARROW ISLAND eased to a 48-20 win over DRIGHLINGTON.

The Island were 24-0 up by the tenth minute, before Adam Griffiths replied for the Yorkshire side, Kieron Boulton adding the extras.

Boulton grabbed a try as the interval approached, but Barrow Island had already forged a 28-6 advantage by the 18th minute, Ade Wright completing his hat-trick.

Brandon Corrie and Jack Sutherland had also nipped over, while Sam Jones had kicked four goals.

Jones, Cam Currie, Fin Dutton-Rosconie and Will Scott crossed for the Island in a one-sided second period, with Jones adding two more goals.

THORNHILL TROJANS gave debuts against HULL DOCKERS, in their first match of the campaign, to Reece Nicholson (signed from Eastmoor) and Wes Brown (Featherstone Lions) while Harvey Roberts (Dewsbury Rams) and Brad Llewellyn (Cornwall) were back at Overthorpe Park on dual registration.

Nicholson scored the game’s opener in a 42-22 verdict, and Brown bagged a brace. Sam Ratcliffe, meanwhile, led the way with three tries and seven goals.

Bailey Lee also crossed for the Trojans, shortly after the hosts’ Zak Haigh had been sinbinned on 54 minutes for a high tackle.

The Dockers, who were never ahead, posted a Dave Bade brace, tries by Jack Smith and Lewis Hill, and two Olly Agar goals.

DEWSBURY CELTIC, who like Thornhill were also opening their season, won 20-6 at HENSINGHAM.

Jordan Hirst led the way with a try and two goals and other touchdowns went to Dane Windrow, Tom Bottomley and Josh Frain.

The Hens, who were 14-6 adrift at the break, were – despite limiting Celtic to only one further try – unable to add a Deon Crowe effort in the first half which Dylan Bragg had improved.